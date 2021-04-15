Charles Aubrey Wagner passed away April 3 in Menifee to Parkinson’s Disease.
Charles loved hunting and fishing. He was a hunting guide for 35 years. He was also a member of the Cherry Valley Bowhunters.
He is survived by daughters Michelle Harris of Temecula, Melanie Hernandez of Hemet and Melissa Dessert of Temecula; son Charles Paul Wagner of Beaumont; eight grandkids; and a great-grandchild.
He was preceded in death by parents Virgil Wagner of Blythe and Judy Wagner of Beaumont.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers donations be made to Arbor Hospice or Parkinson’s Foundation.
