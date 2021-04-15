Charles Aubrey Wagner

Charles Aubrey Wagner

Charles Aubrey Wagner passed away April 3 in Menifee to Parkinson’s Disease.

Charles loved hunting and fishing. He was a hunting guide for 35 years. He was also a member of the Cherry Valley Bowhunters.

He is survived by daughters Michelle Harris of Temecula, Melanie Hernandez of Hemet and Melissa Dessert of Temecula; son Charles Paul Wagner of Beaumont; eight grandkids; and a great-grandchild.

He was preceded in death by parents Virgil Wagner of Blythe and Judy Wagner of Beaumont.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers donations be made to Arbor Hospice or Parkinson’s Foundation.

Tags

More from this section

Jack Wier Raper

Jack Wier Raper

Jack Raper passed away on March 10 in Banning, 24 days before his 90th birthday.

Betty Jo Martin

Betty Jo Martin

She was born Jan. 29, 1928 in Pearson, Okla. and moved to San Jacinto in 1943.

Virginia T. Harrison

Virginia T. Harrison

Virginia (Ginger) T. Harrison passed away peacefully in her home in Banning, of an aneurysm on Feb. 1, 2021, at 84 years-old.