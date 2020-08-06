Charles A. Scott was born on Feb. 2, 1943, the oldest son to Virttie B. and Sonny Scott in Jacksonville, Texas.
Charles attended school in Jacksonville and Longview, Texas.
In 1959, he left Longview and headed to California in search of his dad.
Charles returned to move his mother and siblings from Longview to Ontario and then on to Banning in 1962.
He met and married the love of his life May Belle on Nov. 4, 1963.
To this union, Charles and May Belle had four children: Cassandra, Virttie, Charles Jr., and Corey.
Charles set about teaching his children life skills.
His children remember him as a driven father who always encouraged them to pursue their goals.
He was a witty and dedicated individual who loved his family.
Charles worked in detailing and automotive services for Plaza Motors as well as various jobs in Palms Springs.
Charles loved to go fishing and was a good cook. He was known especially for making many signature dishes; his fried fish, sweet potato pies, collard greens, hot water cornbread as well as his hog-head cheese that was everyone’s favorite.
In 1995, Charles became an active and dedicated member of the Institute of Divine and Metaphysical Research, Banning Branch where he came to know of his Heavenly Father, “Yahweh” as he really is and actually exists.
He enjoyed the choir and embraced this teaching until his demise.
He is preceded in death by his beloved mother Virttie B. Crawford; father Sonny Scott; stepfather Coil Crawford; siblings Henry Lee Scott, Jerry Lee Scott, and Rayfor Williams; and grandson Demetrius Bolden.
He is survived by his wife May Belle Scott; children Cassandra Hutton(Anthony) of Banning, Virttie Lewis (Will) of Moreno Valley, Charles Scott Jr. (Tangi) of Hemet, Corey Scott (Marquisha) of Moreno Valley, and Davinna Gentry of Victorville; siblings James Scott Sr. (Maggie) of Banning, Willie D. Scott Sr. of Moreno Valley, Billy D. Scott Sr. (Willie Jo) of Banning, Patricia Parker (Frank), of San Diego, Cynthia Scott-Harris of Banning, and Lisa Scott of Moreno Valley; grandchildren Jahmar McDonald, Niasha Maxwell, Willie Lewis, Michael Lewis, Qualamon Scott (Jamie), Tierra McKinley, Ramon Lewis, Benny Brown Jr., Monet Scott, Marcel Scott, Stephon Royster, Adrien Gentry, and Kalyn Mumprey; great-grandchildren Shalea, Jordan, Ayana, Kasia, Channin, Ji’Aier, Demetrius, Tyler, Choyce, Phaaraoh, and King Luie; aunts Ozie Mc Peters of Palm Springs, Jannie Ruth Wallace and Marie Hicks of Longview, Margie Oliver and Zelma Fields of Houston; uncle Paul Leadon of Chillicothe, Iowa; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
There will be a social distancing viewing on Wednesday, Aug. 12 at 10 a.m at Wiefels & Son Mortuary, 50 E. Nicolet St., Banning.
Masks are required as mandated by state and county COVID-19 safety regulations.
