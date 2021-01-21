Charles A. Riley

Charles passed away from complications of COVID-19 on Dec. 16. He was 86.

He was predeceased by his parents William and Catherine Riley of Quebec, Canada; sisters Winnifred Tremblay, Rita Olney, Virgina Nickerson and Margaret-Jean Riley.

He is survived by numerous nieces and nephews in North America

Charles was a proud Irishman who visited Ireland whenever he could. He worked as an interior decorator for over 40 years in the Banning area. He was also an employee at the Riviera Hotel in Palm Springs until his retirement.

