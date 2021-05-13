Obit-Charlen Taylor (Weaver).tif

Charlen Taylor was a longtime resident of the Pass area.

Charlen was born March 31, 1952 in Pasadena and she passed away May 3, 2021.

She leaves behind son Teddy Taylor; sister Gale Taylor; niece Mariah Cataline; and grand-nephew and niece Anthony and Aella Cataline; along with many close family friends.

Charlen worked for Riverside-San Bernardino County Indian Health, Inc (Located on the Morongo Reservation) for over 40 years.

She was a member of TOPS, a DTM (Distinguish Toastmaster), and a member of the Inland Empire Chapter of MENSA.

She also owned and showed Chihuahuas, and was an active member of the Southern California Chihuahua Club.

She attended Foothill Bible Church and taught the Financial Peace University program for many years.

Her memorial will be held at New Life Church, 940 Second Street, Calimesa at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 15.

The family has asked in lieu of flowers, please send a donation in her name to the Southern California Chihuahua Club, 975 Ironwood Road, Beaumont.

Tags

More from this section

Pauline Layer Rippey

Pauline Layer Rippey

Pauline Layer Rippey was born June 24, 1939 in Eagle Rock. She passed away May 4, 2021 in Anaheim.

Josephine Martinez

Josephine Martinez

Josephine Martinez passed away May 1, 2021 in her home in Banning at the age of 92.

Ronald Lee Keely

Ronald Lee Keely

Ronald Lee Keely passed away April 27, 2021 at San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital after a heart attack.

Harold Owen Easdale

Harold Owen Easdale

Chief master sergeant Harold Owen Easdale, “Easy” passed away May 4, 2021 in Cherry Valley.