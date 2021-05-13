Charlen Taylor was a longtime resident of the Pass area.
Charlen was born March 31, 1952 in Pasadena and she passed away May 3, 2021.
She leaves behind son Teddy Taylor; sister Gale Taylor; niece Mariah Cataline; and grand-nephew and niece Anthony and Aella Cataline; along with many close family friends.
Charlen worked for Riverside-San Bernardino County Indian Health, Inc (Located on the Morongo Reservation) for over 40 years.
She was a member of TOPS, a DTM (Distinguish Toastmaster), and a member of the Inland Empire Chapter of MENSA.
She also owned and showed Chihuahuas, and was an active member of the Southern California Chihuahua Club.
She attended Foothill Bible Church and taught the Financial Peace University program for many years.
Her memorial will be held at New Life Church, 940 Second Street, Calimesa at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 15.
The family has asked in lieu of flowers, please send a donation in her name to the Southern California Chihuahua Club, 975 Ironwood Road, Beaumont.
