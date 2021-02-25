Chaplain Jonathan Conant Sr. passed away Jan. 31, 2021 in his home in Banning. He was 78.
He was born May 25, 1942 in Bakersfield. He lived in Devore for 20 years and 10 years in San Bernardino, where he married his lovely wife Elizabeth.
Jonathan served in the Marine Corps. and was honorably discharged after his service. He was chaplain at CRC Prison for 20 years, where he baptized 7,000 souls.
Chaplain was a faithful husband and father. He retired from the California Department of Housing after over 21 years of work. He raised good men and was a loving father-in-law to his four daughters.
He was an active and engaged papa to all of his grandchildren, most importantly he was a Christian who loved Jesus and spread God's word to everyone he knew.
Please check out his YouTube videos at Chaplain Jon Conant.
Chaplain will be missed dearly by his wife Elizabeth Conant of Banning; daughter Catherine Hartlauer of Arizona; granddaughter Dawna (Ronald) Randall and great-granddaughters Miya Randall, Alyssa Randall, and Karen Randall of Numata-shi, Gunma, Japan; grandson Daniel Guadagnoli of Arizona; son Allen (Crystal) Solomon of Manifee; grandsons Allen Quincy Solomon II of Manifee and Justin Solomon of Desert Hot Springs; son Jonathan T. (Karen) Conant Jr. and grandchildren Jonathan T. Conant III, Austin Conant, and Ariel Conant of Apple Valley; son Joshua (Mindy) Conant and grandchildren Sabrina Conant, Jake Conant, and Sophia Conant of Desert Hot Springs; son Nathaniel (Paula) Conant and grandchildren Nathan Conant, Matteo Conant, and Vittoria Conant of Thousand Palms; and great-grandson Caleb Conant.
