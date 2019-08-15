Cecil Taylor passed away on May 11, while on a European trip with his wife, Betty. Taylor was born in Missouri, but grew up in southern California, and then spent the last 40 years of his life in Oregon.
He had an older brother, Bill, older sister, JoAnn, and younger brother, Denny.
Taylor was always busy with activities including, student government(he was student body President in Beaumont), baseball, basketball and football.
He studied at Linfield College, and then California State University, Fullerton where he met Betty.
Due to the draft, Taylor joined the Navy and was sent to Monterey Language Institute where he became a Portuguese linguist.
In June of 1968, Taylor and Betty were married and went on to have two children and three grandchildren.
In June of 2018, Taylor and Betty celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with family and friends.
Taylor made friends wherever he went. He was always kind and generous and loved helping others.
He especially loved sharing with others what Betty, the kids and grandkids were up to.
In his free time, he loved working in his garden, watching sports, taking care of the dogs, and spending time with family and friends.
He was involved in Tualatin Presbyterian Church where he enjoyed helping out.
He always made sure to pick out the perfect baseball calp for each day from his collection of sports teams and places he traveled.
In Oregon, Taylor taught elementary and middle school, owned a construction company.
He was cremated in Europe before being returned to Oregon, and a memorial service was held June 15, in Tualatin, Ore.
The gravesite committal service for Cecil, a Vietnam War Veteran, will be held on Aug. 15 at 2 p.m. at the Willamette National Cemetery.
