Caryl (Eisman) Linebarger

Caryl Linebarger died on Oct. 8 at her home in Banning. She was 72.
Linebarger was born May 18, 1947 in Reno and was adopted into a military family which allowed her to live in many states and countries.
As an adult she continued to travel before settling in Banning over more that 20 years ago.
She earned her bachelor’s degree from the former Oklahoma College for Women.
She was an administrative assistant for more than 25 years before her retirement.
Linebarger was a member of Grace Fellowship in Cherry Valley.
She is survived by her 40-year partner Richard Lowder of Banning; son, George Elliot, Jr. of Banning; daughter Rebecca Johnson of Banning; son-in-law Brian Johnson of Banning; and one granddaughter.
She is preceded in death by her son Scott Elliot; her father Raymond Linebarger; her mother Dorothy Rogers; her brother Michael Linebarger; and her sister Mary Jane Linebarger
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2 p.m. on Nov. 9, at Linda Vista Mobile Home Park, 5700 Wilson St. in Banning.
The family suggests donations be made to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. Please contact Wiefels & Son Mortuary for further details.
