Carolyn Vivian Benson passed away on Jan. 27 at Cherry Valley Health Care in Banning. She was 78.
Carolyn was born on July 4, 1941 in Minneapolis, Minn.
Banning was her hometown for 21 years.
Carolyn loved working for Ramona Allessandro Elementary School. She retired in 2004.
After retiring, she enjoyed traveling, going on bus trips, cruises, and looked forward to her weekly Bingo games.
She also had a passion for reading.
She loved the mountains and beaches. Her zest for life was ongoing.
Carolyn was very passionate about volunteering at San Gorgonio Hospital in Banning.
She continued to volunteer at the hospital for over 10 years. Never hesitated to come in when they needed her.
She loved making new friends, meeting new people and helping those who needed help; and did this with all smiles.
When her health took a toll on her body she sadly could no longer continue to volunteer.
Carolyn fought off cancer with every fight she could muster and held on as long as she could. She still had so much life in her. God had other plans.
She never stopped worrying about her children and making sure they were going to be okay. She loved each of them to the very end.
Carolyn was a devoted wife and mother. She loved all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Being around family, friends, and even strangers made her so happy.
A very generous soul, and supportive to many individuals and groups.
Carolyn will be dearly missed by her family, friends, coworkers and her dogs.
No more worries, no more pain, no more suffering and no more fights with this horrible disease cancer.
Free to live with the angels and fly with the butterflies.
We hope you meet up with the love of your life, your husband Vern, who is waiting to dance and hold you again.
You will truly be missed, but you will forever be in our hearts.
Carolyn is preceded in death by her husband Vern Benson, father Merle Mallam, mother Marie Betzold.
She is survived by her children Vickey Ann Anaya of Alta Loma, Carol Lorraine Farren of Sun City, Ariz., Sandra Lynn Benson of Apple Valley, Darrell Edward Benson of Longview, Wash., Vernon F. Benson of Ehumclaw, Wash., Duane Andrew Benson of Banning; 13 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren.
A private ceremony will be held at Riverside National Cemetery.
