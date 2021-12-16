Carolyn Del Rio (Dominguez) Avila, 81, passed away Dec. 1, 2021 with her loving family by her side at her home in Banning.
She was born Aug. 1, 1940 in Banning, where she lived all her life.
She worked in food service for the Banning Unified School District for 18 years, before retiring.
Carol loved her husband and family with all she had. She worked hard, always took care of business and was a faithful Catholic.
She was respected and loved by many. She will be dearly missed.
Carolyn will be missed by her sons Thomas J. Avila (Althea) of Menifee and Roman D. Avila (Gina) of Yucaipa; daughter Audrey E. Toro (Norman) of Banning; goddaughter Natalie C. Rios of Calimesa; nine grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents Joe and Concepcion Dominguez of Banning; and siblings Charlie Cardona of Beaumont, Gino Varela of Loma Linda, Edward "Eddie" Del Rio of Banning, Joe "Cokie" Dominguez of Banning, Danny Dominguez of Banning and Lupe Dominguez of Banning.
A rosary will take place on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. and Mass to begin at 11 a.m. at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Church in Banning, with burial to follow at San Gorgonio Memorial Park in Banning.
Family kindly requests no flowers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.