Caroline Molzan, 98, passed away on April 4, 2022 in Banning.
She was born on April 9, 1923 in Cleveland, Ohio, where she was raised.
She and her husband moved to Southern California in the late 1940s and had lived in Banning for 33 years.
Caroline last served as director of production after over 30 years with various companies in the music industry. She was active in various clubs at Sun Lakes and followed Catholic beliefs.
She attended St. Kateri Tekakwitha Church.
Caroline will be missed dearly by her brothers Vincent Bonvissuto (Jacqueline) of Parma, Ohio and Salvatore Trizzino (Elaine) of Berea, Ohio; cousin Angela Gattuso (Don); brother-in-law John Andrassy; and many loving nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband Albert R. Molzan; father Joseph Bonvissuto; mother Josephine Bonvissuto (Clemente); stepmother Carmela Bonvissuto; sisters Gilda Andrassy and Mary Belardo; and niece Jill Andrassy.
A memorial mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Church in Beaumont.
