Carolina (Carol) Maria Munoz, daughter of Jesus and Jenny Munoz has passed on Feb. 28, 2021 to be with her beloved parents and brother Juan Munoz and sister Irene Avila and her three grandchildren.
The surviving members she left behind are brothers David and Samuel Munoz; sisters Alicia Olvera, Rosalie Munoz and Judy and Ed Crowell; children Lisa and Adam Ramos; nine grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild; and spouse Leo Gonzales. She will be missed dearly by all of us. Memorial services will be held for her on April 16, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Wiefels & Sons in Banning.
