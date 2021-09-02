Carol Simmons, 74 of Banning entered her eternal life on Aug. 28, 2021 surrounded by her family.
Born on Aug. 28, 1947 in Lamar, Colo. and went to Banning when she was 2- years-old.
She was adopted by her late parents Raymond and Grace Brothers. She attended Banning schools and earned her GED.
Preceded in death by her parents Raymond Brothers, Grace Golden, brother James Brothers and her firstborn granddaughter Krystol Nycole.
Carol Simmons is survived by her husband Robert "Lee'' Simmons. Daughters Trina Fudala (Glen), Tami Robinson, Tanya Gutierrez (Carlos). Siblings Cherri Wilson (Mark) & Bobbi Pruitt. Grandchildren Jessica Jankowski (Mike), Juan Gutierres, Jr. (Sammantha), Tiffany Guerrero (Samuel), Jenifer Robinson (Eric), Laryn Lukens (Tiffany). great-grandchildren Niveah, Brody, Naliyah, Savanah, Liam, Mila, Uziah and soon to arrive Harlee. Nieces and Nephew Ashley, Cierra, Cindy and Jimmy. Along with many other family members and lifelong friends.
Carol was in the restaurant business even owning her own for many years before opening and operating a family daycare. She loved every child that came through her daycare. She really enjoyed seeing them in later years all grown up. It brought her much happiness.
Carol loved her family very much and family events. She always loved creating festive platters for family events. Going on many river trips, camping at the sand dunes, and traveling to different states brought her joy. Also, she loved animals and had many throughout her life. Her recent pets included her beloved black pug Lola and black kitty Kiki.
She had an awesome green thumb with many beautiful plants inside and outside. When she retired she was able to be a homemaker and created a beautiful home that everyone felt welcome in.
She also was a great cook and all the family and friends enjoyed her food.
Carol was a beautiful strong woman, wife, sister, mother, grandmother, great- grandmother, aunt, and friend and will be missed by so many. Rest in Paradise Carol Simmons.
Viewing will be held on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021 at 10 a.m. with a funeral service to follow at Wiefels & Son Memorial Chapel, Banning.
Burial immediately following at San Gorgonio Memorial Park, Banning.
