Carol Myers Warner, beloved mother and grandmother, passed away on Sept. 18 in Banning.
She was 95.
Carol was born in Los Angeles on Christmas Day, 1924.
She was delivered in the family's home by a neighborhood doctor who arrived by horse and buggy.
The family soon moved to the San Fernando Valley, where Carol often walked barefoot through the vast farm fields and orchards with her face in a book.
During World War II she worked at Warner Brothers Studios and spent evenings volunteering at the Hollywood Canteen, selling war bonds and dancing with servicemen.
She graduated from Van Nuys High School in 1943, where she met her high school sweetheart Fred Warner.
They married in 1945 after he returned from serving overseas.
They settled in the west San Fernando Valley, where Fred worked in law enforcement and Carol as a legal secretary, all the while raising four daughters.
They retired to Banning in 1992, where they were both very active in the senior community of Sun Lakes.
Carol spent her retirement tap dancing, playing poker, shopping with friends, hosting daily cocktail hours on her driveway, and enthusiastically decorating for holidays.
She was known for her unfiltered sense of humor, loving generosity, and glamorous fashion sense which was usually accented by sequins and costume jewelry.
She was preceded in death by her husband Fred Warner; daughter Teary Warner Cambron; brothers Curtis Myers and Garth Myers; and parents Thomas Calvert Myers and Mildred Lansberry Myers.
She is survived by her daughters Robin Warner of Banning, Kellie Donato of North Hollywood, and Shannon Warner of Sherman Oaks; as well as 12 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Immense gratitude is owed to her dedicated caretaker Pamela Potter.
Carol will be interred next to Fred at Riverside National Cemetery.
Arrangements are being handled by Weaver Mortuary of Beaumont, but in light of Covid-19, services are pending.
