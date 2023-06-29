Carol Lee Tamulonis passed peacefully in her sleep on the morning of June 20, 2023. She was 82 years old, born Sept. 16, 1940.
A resident of Banning for the past 55-plus years, Carol is survived by her husband of 52 years John “Butch” Tamulonis; sons Raymond “Jimmy” Parrott and Duke Tamulonis; daughters Heather Tamulonis, Nancy Pierce, Terri Stewart and Lezlie Krosky; daughters-in-law Angie Tamulonis and Dale Parrott; son-in-law Brandon Butler; sisters Sue Garrett, Delaine Finlay and Diane “Tommy” Kraft. She was a grandma to 25 grandkids and 17 great-grandkids.
She was preceded in death by her parents Lee and Helen Sauer, son Tony, granddaughter Aspyn-Kaylah Kendrick and sister Mary-Ellen Meyers.
She worked at the Wheel Inn in Cabazon for many years in the ‘70s and ‘80s. She was known for her laugh and smile. She dressed as a bag lady one year for the employee Halloween party and walked through the restaurant and right into the banquet room and everyone thought she didn't belong (it was a really good costume) until she laughed, then everyone knew who she was.
She was active in her kids’ lives, volunteering at Precious Blood School, Girl and Boy Scout mom. She dedicated the last 23 years to her grandkids, taking them shopping, teaching them life lessons, how to laugh, love and play skip-bo. She loved going to Knott's Berry Farm and Disneyland with the grandkids.
She was Mom and Grandma Carol to her kids’ and grandkids’ friends — it came to her with a natural ease that only she had.
She will be missed she spread love and happiness everywhere she went.
There will be a celebration of life later in the year. Please reach out to family for more information.
