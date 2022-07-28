OBIT Rooks.tif

Born Feb. 26, 1938, to Robert and Rita Slemmer in Cumberland, M.D., Carol Jean Rooks passed away July 9, 2022, in Redlands, surrounded by her family and friend Barbara Robinson.

She lived in Banning for 18 years, and, prior to that, lived in Garden Grove for 29 years. She was married for 65 years and was preceded in death by her husband Ernest Rooks and daughter Cheryl Dethlefsen.

She is survived by her Daughter Debbie Dethlefsen (Chris) of Banning; granddaughter Jennifer Dethlefsen; three great-granddaughters Avi, Veronika, Lailah; grandson Brian Dethlefsen; and brother Donald Slemmer of Tucson, Ariz.

Interment was at Riverside National Cemetery.

Her family expresses a heartfelt “Thank you” to the staff of Summerfield of Redlands and Wings of Hope Hospice, Redlands.

Tags

More from this section

Carol Jean Rooks

Carol Jean Rooks

Born Feb. 26, 1938, to Robert and Rita Slemmer in Cumberland, M.D., Carol Jean Rooks passed away July 9, 2022, in Redlands, surrounded by her family and friend Barbara Robinson.

Kenneth Charles Kreckow

Kenneth Charles Kreckow

Kenneth Charles Kreckow, known as Casey by his family and friends, passed away on July 4, 2022, at the age of 86. He was born to Marlys and Donald Kreckow in Minneapolis, Minn.

Cora Castillo Perez

Cora Castillo Perez

Cora Castillo Perez, age 67, of Cherry Valley, California passed away on Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Cora was born June 29, 1955, in Riverside, to Maggie and Joe Castillo, the second of five children.

John E. Linton

John E. Linton

John E. Linton a.k.a. Johnny Peanut, was born on Dec. 15, 1933, in Banning. He passed away peacefully July 11, 2022, in his home.

Larry Arnold Milledge

Larry Arnold Milledge

Larry Arnold Milledge passed away on May 22, 2022. He was born on Jan. 26, 1950 in Merced, Calif., as an only child to Fred and Dora Milledge.

Brendan Ramos

Brendan Ramos

Brendan Ramos, 51, of Yucaipa, born on April 13, 1971, peacefully passed away July 1, 2022.