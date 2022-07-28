Born Feb. 26, 1938, to Robert and Rita Slemmer in Cumberland, M.D., Carol Jean Rooks passed away July 9, 2022, in Redlands, surrounded by her family and friend Barbara Robinson.
She lived in Banning for 18 years, and, prior to that, lived in Garden Grove for 29 years. She was married for 65 years and was preceded in death by her husband Ernest Rooks and daughter Cheryl Dethlefsen.
She is survived by her Daughter Debbie Dethlefsen (Chris) of Banning; granddaughter Jennifer Dethlefsen; three great-granddaughters Avi, Veronika, Lailah; grandson Brian Dethlefsen; and brother Donald Slemmer of Tucson, Ariz.
Interment was at Riverside National Cemetery.
Her family expresses a heartfelt “Thank you” to the staff of Summerfield of Redlands and Wings of Hope Hospice, Redlands.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.