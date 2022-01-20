Carol Steuer Esterson passed away at home Jan. 10, 2022 at 8:05 a.m., age 92.
Beloved wife of the late Howard A. Esterson. Loving mother of Marlena Michal Esterson, Lori Esterson and Kenny ( Lili) Esterson.
Loving and devoted sister of the late Ina S. Bawer and the late Norman R. Steuer. Loving aunt to Susan (Bawer) Greenhalgh, Bill M. Steuer, Rebecca (Steuer) Rochester, Jami Gulko, David Gulko and Daniel Gulko and great-aunt to Marley Steuer, Lindsay Steuer and Jamie Steuer, Michelle Greenhalgh and Ian Greenhalgh.
She was born Sept. 22, 1929 to Max and Ruth (Rosie) Steuer in New York City. Her first years were in Cedarhurst, Long Island, N.Y. At the age of 7, her family moved to Miami.
She had a happy childhood.
She was a Girl Scout and took piano lessons for a while, and enjoyed fishing with her father.
As a 9-year-old, Carol wrote a letter to a reporter of a local fishing program and told him about the fish she had caught (including catches of several trips). He read the letter on the air.
While in high school, Carol played on the school tennis team (ranked 4th), pitched for the softball team, bowled, and played badminton, volleyball and basketball. She also wrote sport articles for our school newspaper, and had a press pass to Major League Baseball spring training games in Miami Beach. In her senior year, Carol was awarded the "Outstanding Girl Athlete" recognition. She also played the clarinet in the school marching band. Carol marched in two Orange Bowl parades in Miami. After her father died, she and her mother moved to Miami Beach. She fished off a small pier at the waterway behind her house. After her graduation she moved to Cincinnati and attended the University of Cincinnati.
She learned to cook on her own and did more cooking when sharing an apt. with her brother.
She enjoyed snow ice skating and won an archery award at University of Cincinnati and also continued paying tennis. Two years later she transferred to Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio to become a dental hygienist. Her years at Ohio State were great and she was on the badminton team, and enjoyed more tennis. Carol loved dental school, life in the dorm, and the social life. She graduated in 1951 and returned to Cincinnati to work as a dental hygienist in my step-father's office.
During a visit to California, she met Howard, the son of friends of her mom and step-father’s. Their mutual love of sports drew us close in a short time.
Carol and Howard married in 1956 and they first lived in Point Loma and later lived in La Mesa. During her children’s early growing up years, she was a stay-at-home mom. Carol loved being involved with her children's activities, and their friends. Carol volunteered as a Camp Fire Girls leader (involved for 10 years) and was a counselor at day camps in Balboa Park. Carol started a Camp Fire Girls group at a residential facility for the retarded and jr. high school girls from Lori's Camp Fire group helped her with that program.
Carol took education classes as the years went on: quilting, gourmet cooking, crochet and knitting classes, piano, sign language, and crafting. When her youngest was in jr. high school, she started working part-time for the El Cajon School District in special education classes. Worked there for 10 years and found the work very rewarding. Sports remained an interest into her 60's.
Carol and Howard bowled in a couple’s league for several years. As a family, they loved to camp at the beach or mountains. After retiring, Carol enjoyed being with friends and staying active. They had season tickets to Aztec football games, and also to Padre baseball.
Carol and Howard moved to Sun Lakes Country Club in Banning to retire in 1989. They had a delightful life in
Sun Lakes Country Club. They participated three days a week in competitive games of table tennis, Friendship Club, bowling league, bocce.
Carol also was a member of the first Recreation Committee, sewed costumes for the drama club, joined two quilt groups, made items for charity with the Sew What Club, knitting group and she took craft and ceramic classes. Carol also helped in a school reading program for slower students. She and her husband enjoyed Dominoes, Tripoly, playing cards, theater, reading, and movies.
A major heart attack in Feb 1995 curtailed many of her activities. Carol still enjoyed reading, knitting, crocheting, sewing, and donating items she made to various groups - chemo hats, scarf and hat sets to the need.
Carol was a wonderful mom, wife and friend to many. She will be greatly missed to all.
Entombment will be held Jan. 25, 2022, 12-noon, at Cypress View Mausoleum, 3953 Imperial Avenue at 40th Street, San Diego (92113). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
