Carol G. Forshee

On Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019 Carol Forshee passed away at the age of 75. 

Carol was born Nov. 29, 1943 in Denver to Gene and Margaret Graham. 

She retired from teaching with Banning Unified School District after 26 years, was a parent volunteer for 10 years with Hemet Unified School District, and was also a licensed Cosmotologist for 25 years. 

She received her bachelor’s degree at University California, Riverside and her master’s degree at Azuza Pacific University. 

Carol loved teaching, traveling and life in general.

Her motto was “crazy brave and wicked strong. 

She is survived by her son Stephen Forshee, his wife Cheryl, daughter Stephanie Cerna, granddaughter Analisa Cerna, and her sister Claudia Knuffke; as well as her extended family Sengphat, wife Judy Sysavath, grandchildren Dessare, Delilah and Brandon from Dale, Texas.

There will be no formal services, but a Celebration of Life with friends and family.

