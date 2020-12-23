Carol F. Champion passed away on Dec. 9 in Palm Springs. She was 98.
Carol lived in Palm Springs for 15 years and in Sun Lakes Country Club for 15 years.
Carol is survived by daughters Susan Champion (Dennis A.) Craker of Menifee and Jean A. (Brian C. Miller) Champion of Palm Springs; son William H. (Barbara A.) Champion of Tucson, Ariz.; grandaughters Melanie Ann Langhans of Atkinson, N.H., Amelia D. Champion of Redmond, Wash., and Kayte L. Champion of Montgomery, Texas; grandsons Michael E. Langhans of Huntington Beach and David Torrez of Henderson, Nev.; great-grandsons Brayden Langhans of Huntington Beach, Kian Langhans of Huntington Beach, Braden Hunsaker of Henderson, William Torrez of Henderson and Sebastian Champion of Montgomery; great-granddaughter Haylee Sheard of Montgomery; brother Paul Frazier of Peabody, Mass.; sister Marion L. Copley of Los Angeles; and many nieces and nephews.
Carol is preceded in death by husband William Henry Champion of Sun Lakes.
A private internment to be held on Dec. 30.
