Carol Ann Fontes, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother passed away on Jan. 9.
Carol was born Dec. 9, 1951 to James and Edna Burkett.
She was the oldest of four siblings.
Carol grew up in the Coachella Valley where she enjoyed spending time on her grandparent’s ranch in La Quinta with her many cousins, and playing with her brothers and neighborhood friends until the street lights came on.
Carol was a true “flower child,” she loved growing up in the 1960s — the fashion, the vibes, and most of all the music.
Carol most enjoyed listening to the iconic band The Beatles. Upon graduating from Indio High School Carol moved to San Diego for a brief time but returned back to Indio and worked as a secretary for the county Of Riverside in Palm Springs. It Was there where she met her husband, Lawrence (Larry) Fontes.
Carol and Larry were married on Oct. 9, 1976. Carol and Larry went on to have three children, Robert, David, and Jeana.
They moved to Cherry Valley in 1984 to the house Carol’s grandparents owned and they lived there ever since. Carol was a stay-at- home mom, she loved being there for her children everyday.
Being a stay-at- home mom blessed her children and husband with a mom and wife who dedicated her life to making their house a home. Carol provided the most loving and stable environment for her children and husband. Even the kids’ friends knew Carol’s house was a place of security and love.
Her giving heart and kind spirit attracted many. She made a friend everywhere she went. Carol loved her husband and kids, but her joy came when she got promoted to the grandest role...grandma! Carol was grandma to six grandsons and one granddaughter.
She doted over them daily and her life revolved around them.
Carol’s last days were spent in the presence of her devoted husband, loving children, and caring grandchildren.
They did not leave her side. Carol always surrounded her family with love and up until her last breath she was surrounded in love from her family and friends.
Carol is welcomed into heaven by her parents James and Edna Burkett, her paternal grandparents Rutherford and Margaret Burkett, and her maternal grandma Onie Woodard. Carol is survived by her husband of 44 years Lawrence Fontes; sons Robert Fontes, David Fontes, Daughter Jeana Valdivia; grand children Adam Fontes, Matthew Fontes, Noah Fontes, Nolan Valdivia, Preston Valdivia, Diego Valdivia, Sally Valdivia; daughter-in-law Selina Fontes; Son-in-law Salvador Valdivia III; brothers James Burkett, Richard Burkett, and Dennis Burkett. Carol will be greatly missed in our hearts always.
