Carlos Rubalcaba Martinez, 66, passed away Jan. 19, 2022 in Banning.
He was born Oct. 8, 1955 in Mexicali, Mexico.
Carlos will be missed dearly by his children Carlos M. Martinez of Beaumont, , Angela M. Martinez of Beaumont, Carlisia R. Martinez of Banning, Madeline R. Martinez of Banning, and Viktoria I. Martinez of Banning; siblings Sylvia Thomas of Cherry Valley, Mario Martinez of Banning, Rosanna Martinez of Banning, Alita Martinez-Miles of Texas, and Peter Martinez of Banning; seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his sister, Marina Martinez; father, Pedro Martinez; and mother, Maria Elena Rubalcaba.
