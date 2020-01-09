Carl Dean Jarnagan was born in Hazel Valley, Ark. Feb. 23, 1936 to Walter C. Jarnagan and Lizzie B. Chapman.
Carl passed away Dec. 31, 2019 at the age of 83 with his family by his side.
Carl was a hard worker all his life. When he was younger, he worked for Sylvania and later owned his own gas station for a short time.
Most of his years working were spent in horizontal directional drilling. He worked 49 years in the field and part of that time he owned his own business with his son.
Then later he enjoyed being a crane operator for the same company.
Over the years he enjoyed his 16 plus grandkids. He spent many times going to baseball and soccer games, motorcycle races, birthdays and graduations and many other events.
All of his adult life he enjoyed motorcycles especial Harleys. He spent many years traveling with friends and family going to different states for Harley runs and different events. He was also an Eagle member for many years.
Later in retirement he sold his Harley and got a side by side or as he called it "My Buggy."
Carl lived most of his life in California and for a while in Oklahoma, but the last several years were spent in Montana. Once he went for a visit, he came home and packed his bags and moved there. Montana was paradise to him and that's were he spent his last years up until the last couple of months where he got to come to California and be with his family.
He enjoyed his time in Montana riding his "Buggy" with friends he met there and his dog Sophie.
He was preceded in death by his son Michael D. Jarnagan and grandson Tommy A. Jarnagan Jr.
He is survived by his son Tommy A. Jarnagan, daughter Brenda K. Seeley and daughter Shelly R. Dowling; and 16 grandchildren and over 30 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
Graveside service will be at Sunnyslope Cemetery in Beaumont on Jan. 11 at 12 p.m. Reception to follow at Freedom in Christ Church in Beaumont.
