Carl Barry Coen of Beaumont died peacefully in his home after a long illness surrounded by family and friends on Nov. 5, 2021.
Carl was born in Garden City, Kan. on Aug. 30, 1925 to Peggy and Carl Bruce Coen.
At the age of 17, Carl enlisted in the United States Army (telling the recruiter he was 18) and served overseas in active combat during World War II.
Upon his return, he worked for many years as a contractor in Canoga Park, and moved to Grand Rapids, Mich., where he worked for Precious Moments Company.
It was through this company, he was able to travel to the Philippines and meet Margie.
Later in life, he worked as a carpenter for Highland Springs Resort and later Riverside County Twin Pines Ranch rehabilitation program, helping young boys better their lives.
He was a longtime resident of Cherry Valley and Beaumont and attended Venture Church.
Carl enjoyed the outdoors, writing poetry, and reading any history book he could get his hands on.
He will be remembered for his big personality, fantastic sense of humor, and unmatched kindness.
He was a friend to all, a war hero, and a gentle soul.
Carl is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Margie Coen, who was his patient caregiver through his illness; son, Carl Leslie Coen and wife Karen; daughter, Natasha Boffa and husband Joseph; grandchildren, Joshua Coen, Kailey Coen and Mila Boffa; sister, Carlene Tate; and many extended family and friends. He’s preceded in death by his parents, sisters Joanne Romines and Phyllis Boyd; and brothers James, William, Paige, Willard, and John.
Visitation will be held at Weaver Mortuary in Beaumont on Dec. 7 at 4 p.m. and a funeral service will be held on Dec. 8 at 9:30 a.m. AT Weaver Mortuary.
Internment at the Riverside National Cemetery will follow at 1 p.m.
