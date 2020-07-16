Burton Jay Garbell died on June 21.
Burt was born in Los Angeles on Nov. 5, 1927 and lived near Griffith Park where he attended Marshall High School, graduating in 1945 as senior class president, captain of the basketball team, and ran a 2:04 half mile on the school's track team.
He then served in the Navy in the post-WW II period.
Soon after his USN hitch he began working at Prudential Insurance Company, and he succeeded in many roles there during a 43-year career, chiefly personnel management and data processing.
At Prudential Burt was on the company's data processing team that deployed America's first general purpose business computer system in 1952, the gigantic Univac 1.
An entire floor of the company's Miracle Mile home office had to be gutted and refitted with a raised subfloor to house data cables and allow a vast cooling system to dissipate heat produced the sprawling computer's 5,000+ vacuum tubes. He also participated in upgrades to many improved versions of the Univac, systems which gave Prudential a competitive edge in managing policy holders, sales, renewals and claims.
Decades later he mentioned that being part of those mammoth, revolutionary data system builds and launches he felt akin to the NASA technicians that shared in the USA's space program. Prudential's cutting edge leadership integrating data processing into business actually had benefits realized in the national space program's refinement of computing power required by launch and guidance systems.
Burt also was an instructor in data processing key operator classes, teaching students how to use punch cards to program computers in the years leading to 1960.
Burt had a lifelong love of personal computers and even at the age of 91 he managed to expand his spreadsheet skills in the tasks related to reconciling his bank and credit card accounts.
Each time he reconciled he would announce, "So far today Bank of America has made no mistakes."
In 1973 he met the love of his life, Janet Nash. They lived in West Los Angeles and Santa Monica until 1988, a couple years before his retirement at Prudential, when they moved to Banning, California's Sun Lakes Country Club community.
Burt was an avid golfer, a game he shared with Janet. They also enjoyed dancing, bowling and card games, and hosted many playing card groups.
He was active in Sun Lakes entertainment clubs where he sang, announced and acted in mystery theater programs.
His beloved wife Janet passed in 2008.
Burt was a humble, devoted, loving and generous husband, father, grandfather and friend.
He will be greatly missed but always lovingly remembered and cherished.
Burt is survived by two children and two step-children from his two marriages: Kimberley Garbell Nos (David), Derrick Garbell (Stephanie), Sheryl Nash Clough (Donald) and Brian Nash, plus five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
If you wish to honor Burt, his favorite charity was UCLA's Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center.
Commented