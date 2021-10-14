Bryan Smith was born to Kenneth and Sharron Smith Jan. 25, 1967 in Palm Springs.
He went home to be with the Lord on Aug. 27, 2021 in Redlands.
He married Kathy on July 18, 1987 and had a daughter, Kelly (husband Anthony; and sons Jayden and Austin) and sons Kyle and Logan.
Bryan and Kathy just celebrated 34 years of marriage.
Bryan graduated from Banning High School in 1985 and successfully ran two restaurants.
Bryan enjoyed life and always provided for his family.
He loved spending time in San Diego and making memories with his family.
Bryan is preceded in death by his father Kenneth Smith; sister Michele Smith; and brother Kenny Smith.
Bryan is survived by wife Kathy; daughter Kelly; son-in-law Anthony; grandsons Jayden and Austin; sons Kyle and Logan; mother Sharron Smith; and brother Craig Smith.
We wish to express our deepest appreciation and sincerely thank you for your kind expressions of sympathy.
Please join the family for a memorial service on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Wildwood Calvary Chapel in Yucaipa.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.