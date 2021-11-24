Obit-Bruce H. Reese.tif

Bruce Howard Reese, Jr., born on Jan. 21, 1947 to Pricilla and Bruce H. Reese Sr., passed to Eternal Life with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, Sept. 23, 2021.

Bruce H. Reese, Jr. was a southern California resident for most of his life.

He was a member of the Banning High School class of 1964. He held a Bachelors of Arts in physical science from California State University, Sacramento, and master’s degree in physics and teaching. He also earned a Bible college certificate.

While a member of the United States Armed Forces, Bruce served our country as a medic during Vietnam.

He was a husband, father, grandfather, teacher, and all-around hard worker.

Bruce loved outdoor adventures, all things physics, chemistry and science-fiction, worshiping his Lord, serving God on the mission field, and helping others with his handyman skills.

He is survived by his remaining sibling Garth Reese, his wife Mary Marco Reese, four children, eight grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.

His heart’s treasures were his Lord, his Family, his Friends.

“One thing I ask from the Lord, this only do I seek: that I may dwell in the House of the Lord all the days of my life…” Psalm 27:4

A Memorial Service was held Nov. 22, 2021 at Riverside National Cemetery.

