Brigadier General Gary M. Rubus

Gary M. Rubus died on Jan. 31 2020 in Edgewood, N.M.
He had built a hangar at Moriarty, N.M. airport where he enjoyed soaring.
He was a member of the Albuquerque Soaring Club.
Gary was born in Riverside on May, 30 1945 to Jim and Shirley Rubus.
His family moved to Banning when Gary was 8-years-old.
He graducated from Banning High School in 1963. Gary joined the Air Force and received his commission as a distinguished graduate of Dartmouth College’s Reserve Officer Training Corps program.
His bachelor’s degree was in Russian language and literature.
He qualified as an F-4 aircraft commander directly from pilot training and began his career in fighter operations and testing with an extended combat tour in Southeast Asia.
He moved up the ranks and was promoted to brigadier general Aug. 1, 1994.
Air Force Fighter Weapons School and managed squadron, wing, and major command weapons and tactics programs.
While deployed at Udorn Royal Air Force Base, Thailand, and is credited with the last USAF fighter-on-fighter aerial victory with a cannon.
Gary was a member J-5 of the Joint Staff in Washington, D.C.
Gary’s major awards and decorations include: Distinguished Flying Cross, Silver Star, Purple Heart and Air Medal with 24 oak leal cluster.
He retired from the Air Force in 1998.
He was a senior international advisor from 1999 through 2019.
Gary is survived by his daughter Dr. Lindsey Massengale of Florida and his brother Larry Rubus of Oregon.
There will me a military funeral service at Arlington National Cemetary on March 26, 2020 at 1 p.m.
