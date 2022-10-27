OBIT Kinney.tif

Brien Lee Kinney of Cherry Valley was born in Covina on Aug. 21, 1959, and passed away on Oct. 4, 2022.

Brien was preceded in death by his parents, Jo Kinney Howell and Roger Kinney.

Brien is survived by his wife, Lisa; daughters Regan Smith (Sean), Jamie Ybarra (Buddy) and Casey Kinney; grandchildren Mikaela, Taylor and Paul; older brothers Shawn (Lauren), Mark (Shawnee) and Randy (Diana); nephews Paddy, Donovan, Ryan, Matthew, Austin, Billy Rios; and niece Veronica Brey.

Brien attended Beaumont schools, graduating from Beaumont High School in 1977. He spent his entire career working in the construction industry.

He loved biking, riding motocross and racing sprint cars.

He was a member of the Beaumont Lions Club and enjoyed his time serving the community.

Brien will be remembered for his huge smile, infectious laugh and good nature. Brien was loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

