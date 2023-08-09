Brian Russell Burke, a loving father, husband, son, brother and friend, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 36 in the early hours of Saturday, July 29, in a tragic car accident.
Brian is survived by his wife Star Sierra; children Maleena, Isis and Freya Burke; mother Sue Miller; siblings James Wallis, Richie Hall, Kendra Pimentel, Ryan Hall and James Burke Jr.; aunt and uncle Nancy and Ken Romyak; mother-in-law Elsa Sierra; sisters-in-law; many nieces and nephews as well as other loved ones from “Wesley St.”
Brian was preceded in death by his father Lawrence Hall and his grandmother Maxine Depperschmidt.
Brian was born in Banning on Feb. 16, 1987. He spent his early childhood playing baseball and fishing alongside his brothers. He found a love for Jesus and the drums when he joined the worship team at his home church, Lifepoint of Banning. Brian was baptized alongside his mother at Calvary Chapel You Turn for Christ in a horse trough.
There was no job Brian was more proud of than his role as a husband and father. Brian and Star began their love story 15 years ago. Together they created a life full of joy and adventure. Their most recent adventure being a move across the country three years ago to build a life in Stroud, Okla. Brian loved his three daughters more than life itself and his days were spent preparing for birthday parties, holidays, sporting events and rodeos.
Brian loved to be surrounded by friends and family. Whenever he was hosting, you could count on the food being amazing and there to be plenty of it. He would make friends wherever he would go and the lucky ones would become family. He was the life of every party and his huge smile and laugh would light up every room.
Brian was loved by so many and he will be forever missed.
A celebration of life for Brian will be held Saturday, Aug. 19, at 2 p.m. at Route 66 Interpretive Center, 400 E. First St., Chandler, Okla., with Pastor Tate Crenshaw officiating. A guest book is available to share your memories online. Please visit ParksBrothers.net. Services are under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Service in Stroud, Okla.
