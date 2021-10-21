Brian Frierson was born the second of six children to Henry K. and Susie M. Frierson (Jackson) in New York City, N.Y. on Oct. 1, 1959.
Brian received his primary education in Banning.
He loved sports and excelled in football and baseball. He graduated from Banning High School in 1977.
He graduated from California State University, Sacramento in 1984 with a bachelor’s degree.
Brian stayed in the San Francisco area becoming a loan officer for Home Savings Bank.
He later became a broker for Coast Financial which led him to become self-employed working for himself.
Brian was such a loving and caring person.
He leaves to mourn a goddaughter; three brothers; two sisters; four sister-in-laws; two brother-in-laws; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends, and family.
He will be truly missed.
