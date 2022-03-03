Brian Edward James Festa

Only five days before his 17th birthday, Brian passed away suddenly in Bullhead, Ariz., where he resided with his biological mother.
Brian passed away Feb. 15, 2022. He was born Feb. 5, 2005.
Brian was truly loved by any and everyone who he came into contact with and will be forever missed but never forgotten. He is survived by his father Brian Scott Festa; stepmother Jamie Lynn festa; sisters Stephanie Ermilio and Ashley Festa; niece Kaitlyn Grant; grandma Susan and grandpa Phil; uncles Chris and Kevin Festa; as well as their wives and children; and so many more relatives here in California, the list runs for miles.
The family is raising funds for a small memorial for him in California. A memorial will be scheduled for a later date.
