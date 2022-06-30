It is with a heavy heart and profound grief that the Luna family shares the news that Brian Anthony Luna has passed away.
Brian was born to Alex and Barbara Luna in 1975 and entered this world six weeks early, the first and last time he would arrive anywhere early.
If you were lucky enough to be a part of his orbit, you were loved fiercely and subjected to what he called “Brian-ese” – basically nonsensical rants about his memories with you, sporting events, athletes and any random topic that would pop into his head. Deciphering “Brian-ese” was no small task but if you knew, you knew.
Brian loved making videos and adding random bits of music, much of which only made sense to him. He loved music, sports, his family, and friends…he was loyal and loving to all who knew him.
Brian loved his LA Dodgers, Denver Broncos, LA Lakers, and frankly, any sporting event he could get a ticket to.
The world has lost a true gentleman, friend, son, brother, cousin and nephew. Brian will be missed by all who knew and loved him – days are a little darker without him.
Brian taught us all how to be a better human; he was eternally kind and caring and never knew a stranger. He saw the best in people even if you didn’t. His heart was kind and loving and he would truly give you the shirt off his back or his last dollar. Brian knew there were people worse off than he and wanted to be a source of love and light – and he was.
Brian had a personal relationship with God, one he kept close to his heart for his own personal guidance and direction. It is comforting to know he is at peace with his Creator.
Brian’s family — Alex Luna (Shari), Barbara Luna, Lori Luna, and Randy Studt (Challice) — is grateful to his many friends who made his life so special and memorable.
“We love you for loving him the way we do, forever and without bounds. He chose you because you saw him for who he was, funny, kind, loving and flawed. You held him up when we couldn’t, and you shared the crazy times we didn’t,” the Luna family stated.
Brian’s family is especially thankful for Ismael, Roxanne, Lamar, Kevin and Pablo. To those who weren’t named, the Luna family is forever grateful to each of you for your own influence and friendship with Brian – you are forever loved.
Brian will forever be remembered with a heart larger than life and a sharp sense of humor.
A celebration of life for Brian was held Saturday, June 25, at Weaver Mortuary, 1177 Beaumont Ave., Beaumont.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at weaver-mortuary.com for the Luna family.
