Brett Allen Johnson, 60, of Beaumont passed away on Sept. 15, 2021. Brett was born Nov. 1, 1960 to Carolynn Alderman and James (Papa Dog) Johnson in Ada, Okla.
He was a resident of Beaumont for 29 years and previously lived in Sunnymead, Calif. for 31 years.
Brett served as a Riverside County Sheriff as an investigator and was with the department for about 35 years before retiring.
Brett coached soccer for Pass Area AYSO for many years and Beaumont youth baseball.
He loved working with kids and even substituted as a campus security guard at local elementary schools. Brett also loved Batman and comic books.
He was a fan of the Kansas City Chiefs football team, Texas Rangers baseball team, San Antonio Spurs basketball team and Oklahoma Sooners (Boomer) college football team. Brett is survived by his wife Tonya Johnson; son Jeremiah Johnson (Brittany) of Beaumont; son Clark Johnson of Beaumont; daughter Peggy (Ben) of Arlington, Va.; daughter Kassandra of Beaumont; grandchildren Wyatt, Olivia and Nolan; brother Mark Johnson of Upton, Mass., brother Richard (Chris) of Moreno Valley; sister Brandi of Pattonville, Texas; sister Jamie of Santee, Calif.; and numerous nieces and nephews, friends and extended family.
Brett was preceded in death by his mother Carolynn Alderman and his father James (Papa Dog) Johnson; and sisters Melissa Johnson and Lori Johnson.
A funeral service for Brett will be held Monday, Sept. 27, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Fellowship Church, 650 Oak Valley Pkwy., Beaumont, 92223.
Following the funeral service will be a graveside service at Mountain View Cemetery, 1315 Edgar Ave, Beaumont, 92223.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.weaver-mortuary.com for the Johnson family.
