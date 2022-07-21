OBIT Ramos.tif

Brendan Ramos, 51, of Yucaipa, born on April 13, 1971, peacefully passed away July 1, 2022.

Brendan has left behind his two beautiful daughters, Marissa and Cassandra; three loving grandchildren, Scarlet, Emily and Elijah; as well as his loving mother Brenda Ramos and brother Gilbert Ramos.

Brendan was always full of jokes and laughter. He was such an excited, loud individual; you could always hear when he was watching a sports game. His favorite sport was football and his favorite team was Nebraska Cornhuskers.

He always loved being in the kitchen and cooking for everyone he loved.

Brendan has been reunited with his beautiful loving wife Laurie in Heaven.

“We will all miss him very much,” his family stated.

