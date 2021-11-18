Brenda Ellen Linton peacefully passed away Nov. 11, 2021 in her home surrounded by her loved ones.
She was born May 16, 1958 in Calexico to Richard and Rosary Fregozo.
She attended and graduated from Banning High School in 1976.
She followed Catholic beliefs. Brenda welcomed all into her home. She had countless “adopted” grandchildren that all lovingly referred to her as “Grandma.”
She loved her pets Tater, Mavis and Bouncer. She always enjoyed a house full of kids, family, and friends.
Brenda will be missed dearly by her daughters Monet (Jesse) Fregozo of Palmdale, Maryann (Miguel) Norte-Camberos of Reseda, and Natisha (Mike) Norte-Rocha of the Morongo Reservation in Banning; sisters Armida, Sandra, Monica, Victoria, Leah; godson Gilbert Salazar; goddaughter Elesia “Toots” Delrio; 18 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, and cousins. She is preceded in death by her husband, Theodore “Booboos” Linton, Jr.; parents, Rosary and Richard Fregozo; sisters, Dorita, Norma, and Gina Fregozo; granddaughter, Illiana Rocha; grandsons, Patrick Connolly and Dajoni Satterwhite; nephew, James “Mijo” Lugo; and great-niece, Isabella Huerta.
A visitation was held Nov. 17, 2021 at Wiefels & Son Mortuary in Banning.
