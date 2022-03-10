Bradford Fitzgerald Winfield was born on Sept. 16, 1967 to Louise Heard and Jerome Winfield in Los Angeles.
As a child Bradford’s family relocated to Banning.
Bradford attended Catherine Frenchie Elementary School in Palm Springs and was a member of Palm Springs Boys and Girls Club until relocating to Banning under the leadership of Rev. Archie Hicks.
He became a member of Shiloh Baptist Church and participated in the Sunshine Band. Bradford attended elementary, junior high and senior high school in the Banning Unified School District.
After finishing school Bradford went to work with his grandfather in the construction field as a laborer. In the early 1990s Bradford fell in love with Victoria Armstrong, to this relationship in 1994 a son, Bradford Winfield Jr. was born and laid to rest. Later in life Bradford fell in love with Tracy Yarbough to this relationship a son Terrance Lee Winfield was born.
Bradford was spoiled by his grandmother Marilyn Payne; and she referred to him as Gerald. Bradford loved cars (champaign Celica), RB soul, hip-hop, and rap music.
Bradford was introduced to Christ at an early age and attended Church Of God In Christ along with his mother. He loved Marvin Sapp and Kirk Franklin spiritual songs. Bradford loved sports and was a diehard Pittsburg Steeler’s fan avid sports fan.
Later in life Bradford begun a relationship with Kiana Taylor and they were blessed with a son Bradford Winfield II who he adored and raised as a single father. Bradford strived to be a great father. As his health began to fail, he fought hard to see his son become a young man.
Bradford loved the Vegas area.
He relocated in Las Vegas for a while, found a church home that he faithfully attended until his health failed him and he returned home to the Inland Empire to be closer to his family.
Bradford leaves to cherish his love and memories; his sons Bradford Winfield II and Terrance Lee Winfield; grandson Aiden Winfield; Aunt Debra Pete of Hemet; brothers Avail Stevenson(Tasha) of Orange County; Vernell Hicks of Hemet; David Winfield, Donta Winfield, Truntrell Winfield, Jerome Winfield Jr.; sisters Tishenia of Orange County, Savannah Hicks of Moreno Valley, and Tuesha Winfield; Father Jerome Winfield (Zara) of Bakersfield and Grandfather Jessie Winfield Sr. Bradford also leaves his favorite cousins Charles Glover, Antoinette Glover, Terry (Wilma) Glover, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and a host of friends.
Bradford is preceded in death by his grandparents Marilyn and Willie Payne; grandmother Anna Lee Phillips; mother Louise Heard; brother Demaris Stevenson; Aunt Clara Glover; Uncles George Glover, George Heard, and Tyrone Winfield.
Bradford Fitzgerald Winfield was a loving dad, brother, uncle, nephew and cousin.
Bradford was a faith-filled man, child of God. A true friend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.