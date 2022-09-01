Bonnie Jean Jones Strebe passed away in her sleep on Aug. 3, 2022, at her home in Banning, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Bonnie was born on Feb. 21, 1943, in Riverside, to Leon Jones and Iris Virginia Jones.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her husband Raymond Strebe in 2007. Bonnie is survived by her sons Randall, Bruce, Gary and Steven, her sister Sharon, and six grandchildren.
Bonnie worked 20-plus of years as a secretary for the Banning Unified School District.
After raising her four boys, she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, doing arts and crafts, and visiting the beach whenever possible. Bonnie had a strong Christian faith, and she loved all things purple.
A memorial service will be held at LifePoint Church, 565 N. San Gorgonio Ave., on Saturday, Sept. 27, at 10 a.m. She will be interred at Riverside National Cemetery beside her husband.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be given to a favorite charity in memory of Bonnie.
