Bonita Lou Spykerman passed away on Oct. 2 at the Cottages at Artesia Gardens in Buena Park. She was 87.
Bonita was born on June 25, 1933 in Holland, Mich.
She married Wilbur Spykerman in Holland. They were married for 69 years.
Bonita and Wilbur lived in Cherry Valley for 32 years, Holland 30 years, and La Habra 25 years.
Bonita was a homemaker and active in Highland Springs Village Clubs and activities. She received a “Golfer of the Year” award.
She was Christian and a member of Mountain Avenue Baptist Church.
Bonnie was a well-loved woman who loved her Lord Jesus, family and friends.
She is survived by sons James Spykerman, Steve (Julie) Spykerman, Gary (Susan) Spykerman; brother Tom Beyer; grandchildren David, Sandy, Amy, Dan, Mark, Michelle, Kevin, Brian and Karen; and 18 great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by son Don Spykerman; parents Tom and Lilian Beyer; sisters Patricia VanWieren, Hope Waalkes, and Barbara Koll; and granddaughter Kristin Joy Johnson.
A burial will be held at Riverside National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorial contributions be made to Mountain Avenue Baptist Church Christian School.
