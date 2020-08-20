On May 12, Bobby G. Mc Cloud, loving brother and uncle of several nieces and nephews, passed away at the age of 83.
Bobby was born June 27, 1939 in Wetumpka, Ala. to Nathan and Francis Mc Cloud.
Some years later in search of a better life his mother Francis (deceased) moved him and his three brothers Billy (deceased), Percy and Charlie (deceased) Mc Cloud to Long Beach.
Bobby graduated from Long Beach Poly High School, then proceeded on to attend Long Beach City College.
Shortly after, at an early age, Bobby joined the Army and continued on serving the Army National Guard.
He then began his career working in a refinery as an iron worker and pipefitter for many years until he retired.
He began his journey with the Lord at an early age in 1954 where he was baptized by the late Rev. N. J. Kirkpatrick at the New Hope Baptist Church of Long Beach.
In his younger days he was an avid outdoorsman.
Bobby enjoyed fishing, hunting and camping.
He also had a green thumb for growing vegetables and flowers as he loved maintaining his mother Francis’ garden and rose Bed.
Bobby was preceded in death by his father Nathan, his mother Francis, his oldest brother Billy and his youngest brother Charlie.
He is survived by his younger brother Percy, sister-in-law Karen, and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, Aug. 28, in the Sunnyside Cemetery at 1 p.m. at 1095 E. Willow St., Long Beach.
