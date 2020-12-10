Blong Kue, 69, of Banning passed away on Thursday, Dec. 3.
Blong was born Aug. 5, 1951 in Laos. He was a resident of Banning for the last 31 years and previously resided in Santa Ana for four years. He worked as a chef in the restaurant industry for six years.
Blong is survived by his wife Chou Yang Kue; sons Tou Kue of Rogers, Ark., Richard Kue of Lake Elsinore and Peter Kue of Rogers, and Ger Kue of Banning; daughters Cher Kue of Beaumont, Yea Kue of Beaumont, Amy Kue of Banning and Mayle Kue of Beaumont.
A funeral service for Blong will be held Friday, Dec. 18 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Weaver Mortuary, 1177 Beaumont Ave., Beaumont.
Following the funeral service will be a burial service at 2 p.m. at San Jacinto Valley Cemetery, 2555 S Santa Fe Ave, San Jacinto.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.weaver-mortuary.com for the Kue family.
