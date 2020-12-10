Blong Kue

Blong Kue, 69, of Banning passed away on Thursday, Dec. 3.

Blong was born Aug. 5, 1951 in Laos. He was a resident of Banning for the last 31 years and previously resided in Santa Ana for four years. He worked as a chef in the restaurant industry for six years.

Blong is survived by his wife Chou Yang Kue; sons Tou Kue of Rogers, Ark., Richard Kue of Lake Elsinore and Peter Kue of Rogers, and Ger Kue of Banning; daughters Cher Kue of Beaumont, Yea Kue of Beaumont, Amy Kue of Banning and Mayle Kue of Beaumont.

A funeral service for Blong will be held Friday, Dec. 18 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Weaver Mortuary, 1177 Beaumont Ave., Beaumont.

Following the funeral service will be a burial service at 2 p.m. at San Jacinto Valley Cemetery, 2555 S Santa Fe Ave, San Jacinto.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.weaver-mortuary.com for the Kue family.

Tags

More from this section

Wally Thomas Smith

Wally Thomas Smith

Beloved son, brother, cousin, grandson, nephew and uncle, Wally Thomas Smith passed away Nov. 29 at age 22 at his home on the Morongo Indian Reservation.

Blong Kue

Blong Kue

Blong Kue, 69, of Banning passed away on Thursday, Dec. 3.

William Joseph Franklin

William Joseph Franklin

William Joseph “Bill” Franklin, 89, of Banning passed away Nov. 30 in Redlands after an extended illness.