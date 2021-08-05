Blanche Olive (Lister) Higgins, 101, passed away peacefully on July 17, 2021.
Blanche was born on June 28, 1920 in Wabaunsee County, Kan. to Oliver Bucklas and Jane Anne (Smith) Lister.
She was the fifth of six children. On May 15, 1941 she married Hubert “Red” Harrison Higgins.
They were married for 42 years, until Hubert’s death on July 22, 1983. Blanche is survived by her three children: Connie (Ron) Felix, of Murfreesboro, Tenn.; Larry (Teresa) Higgins of Prescott, Ariz.; and Bonnie (Jim) Stephens of Sahuarita, Ariz.; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren; two brothers-in-law; two sisters-in-law and numerous nieces and nephews.
Hubert and Blanche moved to Banning in January 1946, where she lived on her own after his death, until after her 100th birthday.
During the pandemic she moved to Tennessee to live with her firstborn daughter Connie.
Having recently celebrated her 101st birthday, with all of her children present, as well as some of her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, brother-in-law Mickey Higgins (Carolyn), two nieces and their husbands, and two grand-nieces, Blanche had been looking forward to this big birthday celebration, and was thrilled that so many were able to make the trip to Tennessee to celebrate with her.
She was alert, happy and ready to celebrate on that day.
Blanche spent several years volunteering with the Banning Chamber of Commerce and the Senior Center, as well as helping with local and National Elections, checking voter registration and counting ballots.
She even helped with Larry’s election committee when he ran for Banning City Council and was mayor in 1986.
In 1966 she got her private pilot’s license.
Over the years, she had donated one pint shy of 20 gallons of blood and plasma, until she was told she was too old!
She was able to travel, not only across the United States, including Alaska and Hawaii, but to Canada, England, Ireland, Scotland, Korea, Japan, Puerto Rico, Jamaica, Australia and New Zealand. She’d been through the Panama Canal, down the Mississippi River, and crossed the Arctic Circle.
She had soared in a glider in Colorado, water skied in San Diego Bay and the Salton Sea, and parasailed in Hawaii from the beach, a floating dock, and from a boat.
There were hot air balloon rides in Perris and Temecula, white water rafting in Colorado and Alaska, and she even kissed the Blarney Stone in Ireland. Needless to say, Blanche lived a very full, exciting, and happy life.
She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Inurnment will be at Riverside National Cemetery, alongside her husband Hubert.
