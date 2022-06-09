Blanche C. Dennis passed away peacefully Tuesday, May 3, 2022 in Banning.
She was preceded by her husband George in 2017, and her granddaughter Rachel in 2020. She leaves behind: her daughters Donna Vano and Linda Santley; her great-granddaughter Ivy Smith; her sister Elva Mitchell; many nieces, nephews and their families.
Blanche was born in Los Angeles to Pablo Jose Gama and Guadalupe Arellano. Blanche attended St. Thomas the Apostle School, graduated from ‘Poly’ High School in Los Angeles and attended UCLA where she developed a lifelong obsession with her ‘Bruins.’ After a severe bout with rheumatic fever during her high school years, she became a great athlete, excelling in softball (both fast and slow pitch), golf, bowling and volleyball.
Blanche met George Dennis, the owner of the filling station where she got gas for her car. After dating for a while they were married in 1952 in Las Vegas. They were married for 65 years.
Blanche had a wonderful way with people and made many friends wherever she went. She corresponded with her numerous friends for many years. After her marriage to George, she raised her daughters and worked in the successful family U-Haul Truck and Equipment rental business based in Orange.
Blanche did an amazing job juggling work, play and family. Many members of the family have memories of Blanche piling her nieces and nephews into her car for a day at the beach. She and George often hosted family and friends at their Orange home for barbecues, pool fun and spirited games of cards and table tennis. With five brothers and five sisters she was very competitive but, win or lose, it was always fun to play with Blanche. After retirement, Blanche and George moved to Sun Lakes and traveled the world (Europe, South America, New Zealand, Australia, Panama Canal and Mexico).
She is now reunited with George, her granddaughter, Rachel and her loving family. You can be sure she is raising her glass and toasting “por la familia” with much love and laughter.
We will miss her wonderful hugs and greetings at all family gatherings, and her excited outbursts watching her beloved sports.
There will be a service at Weaver Mortuary, 1177 Beaumont Ave., Beaumont, on June 10, at 11 a.m. with a reception to follow.
