Blanca Estela Arreola died on April 17 from cancer.
She was 59.
Blanca was a resident of Banning for two years.
She previously lived in Norwalk for 32 years.
She was a court assistant for the Bellflower Courthouse for 32 years.
She was a soccer mom, grandma, sister, friend, wife, mom, and a member of Crossroads Church.
She enjoyed gardening and going to the casino.
She also fed the homeless.
She is survived her husband Guillermo Arreola of Banning; daughters Veronica Briones of Los Angeles, Pearl Arreola of Lakewood, Crystal Arreola of Whittier and Estrella Arreola of Costa Mesa; and son William Arreola of Orange.
