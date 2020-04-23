Blanca Estela Arreola

Blanca Estela Arreola died on April 17 from cancer.

She was 59.

Blanca was a resident of Banning for two years.

She previously lived in Norwalk for 32 years.

She was a court assistant for the Bellflower Courthouse for 32 years.

She was a soccer mom, grandma, sister, friend, wife, mom, and a member of Crossroads Church.

She enjoyed gardening and going to the casino.

She also fed the homeless.

She is survived her husband Guillermo Arreola of Banning; daughters Veronica Briones of Los Angeles, Pearl Arreola of Lakewood, Crystal Arreola of Whittier and Estrella Arreola of Costa Mesa; and son William Arreola of Orange.

Tags

More from this section

Willie Maude Taylor

Willie Maude Taylor

Willie Maude Taylor was born Jan. 30, 1934 in Harlem, Ga. She married Cornelius “Boot” Taylor in 1952.

Dorothy June Moak

Dorothy June Moak

Dorothy passed away peacefully in the home she shared with her daughter Sharon on April 13.