Billy Joseph Rocha Jr., 22, passed away at home on April 16, 2022.
Billy was born Jan. 27, 2000, in Banning.
Billy was a Christian and attended Teen Challenge where he received his diploma.
Billy is survived by his wife Marissa Lara Rocha; mother Jeania Garcia; father Billy Rocha Sr.; brothers Ruben Gonzalez and Andy (Sierra) Rocha; sister Angelina (Bernie) Garcia; Grampa Joe; Grandma Barbara; Grampa Bill Rocha; Grandma Joann Rocha; Grandma Martha Hernandez; step-mom, Lydia Rocha Ortega; and Lex (Mike) Quinones “his bro” all from Banning.
Billy is preceded in death by his great-grandmother Cruz Soto and cousin Illiana Rocha also from Banning.
There will be a visitation on April 27, 2022 from 5-8 p.m. at Wiefels & Son Mortuary, Banning. Graveside service will be held April 28, 2022 at 10 a.m. at San Gorgonio Memorial Park, Banning.
