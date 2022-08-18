Billie Jo (Rockman) Wyatt, 78, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by family on Aug. 9, 2022, in Calimesa.
Billie Jo was born in Patterson, Calif., on Jan. 15, 1944, to Joe and Virginia Rockman. Billie was the youngest of four children. They traveled between Oklahoma and California most of her childhood, always visiting with their large, very close extended family along the way.
Billie graduated from Beaumont High School in 1961. She then met and married Bruce Wyatt in 1963. They raised three children together. All the while she attended night school for her nursing degree, she became a registered nurse in 1988.
She loved horses and enjoyed many outdoor activities, vacations to the California State Beaches, and trips to Oklahoma, Texas, Hawaii, Alaska and Arkansas to visit family. The family was an integral part of her life.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Bruce Wyatt; her father Joseph Rockman; mother Virginia Rockman; brother Monte Rockman; sister Reba Breese and niece Cheryl Breese.
Billie is survived by her loving husband John Gates; her beloved cat Happy, her three children Tonya Ivon, Steven Wyatt and Audra (Keith) Anderson; and grandchildren Brandon Wyatt, James (Michelle) Hickman, Jennifer (Phillip) SeLegue, Ryan (Cayla) Wyatt, Joseph (Maryann) Hickman, Jonathan (Amanda) Allen, Courtney (Marcus) Murray, Cody (Ambree) Hickman, Levi Hickman; 15 great-grandchildren; sister Mary Elizabeth; sister-in-law Myrle Rockman; step-children Jim Gates, Shellie Zentino; their children Ashley Gates, Katie Gates, Justin Zentino and Ellen Zentino; many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
The family will have a small private service.
