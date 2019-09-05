Bill Norman Briggs, formerly of Banning, passed away on Aug. 28, in Escondido. He was 88.
Born in Shamrock, Texas, Briggs was a resident of Banning from 1997 to 2015.
He was married to Josephine for 64 years.
Briggs earned his bachelor’s degree in metallurgical engineering and a master’s in business administration.
He worked as an engineer at Westinghouse, Atomics International, Ford Aerospace and Aerojet Ordinance.
Briggs is a Marine.
His hobbies included skiing, tennis, golf, reading and cruises with his wife. He was an Oklahoma Sooners fan.
Briggs is survived by his wife, Josephine of Escondido; two sons, Ron Briggs of Kauai, Hawaii., and Richard Briggs and his wife Carol of Escondido; a daughter, Julia Stillson of Bremen, Ind.; a brother, Kenneth Briggs of Milton, Fla.; three grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Services will be private.
Wiefels and Sons Mortuary and cremation services are handling arrangements.
