Bill Norman Briggs

Bill Norman Briggs, formerly of Banning, passed away on Aug. 28, in Escondido. He was 88.

Born in Shamrock, Texas, Briggs was a resident of Banning from 1997 to 2015.

He was married to Josephine for 64 years.

Briggs earned his bachelor’s degree in metallurgical engineering and a master’s in business administration.

He worked as an engineer at Westinghouse, Atomics International, Ford Aerospace and Aerojet Ordinance.

Briggs is a Marine.

His hobbies included skiing, tennis, golf, reading and cruises with his wife. He was an Oklahoma Sooners fan.

Briggs is survived by his wife, Josephine of Escondido; two sons, Ron Briggs of Kauai, Hawaii., and Richard Briggs and his wife Carol of Escondido; a daughter, Julia Stillson of Bremen, Ind.; a brother, Kenneth Briggs of Milton, Fla.; three grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Services will be private.

Wiefels and Sons Mortuary and cremation services are handling arrangements.

