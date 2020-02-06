Bill D. Starmer passed away at his home on Jan. 31.
He grew up and lived in Banning most of his life where he worked for his parents at Starmer Lumber.
He is survived by his wife Patricia Starmer of Banning, mother Juanita Starmer of Banning, son Trevor Starmer and wife Jaime of Banning, son Aaron Starmer of Kansas, daughter Elizabeth Wheeler and her husband Ken of Hemet, sister Sandi Davis and her husband Lyno of Banning, 18 grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.
Bill loved the outdoors, aviation, RC airplanes and his John Deere given by his father Bill P. Starmer.
He will be missed by all his friends and family.
