Betty Walls of Beaumont departed this life and entered into the arms of her Savior on March 9, 2022.
Betty was born on Feb. 10, 1938 in Auburn. Betty is survived by her children Shawna (Jerry) Johnson of Ethridge, Tenn., John Walls of Glendale, Coy (Darcy) Walls of Beaumont, Shay (Kevin) Norville of Beaumont and Allen Walls of Beaumont; 14 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; two great- great-grandchildren; brother Terry (Cynthia) Burgess of Henderson, Nev.; sisters Teena Moore of San Jacinto, Ozell Moore of Beaumont; and many nephews and nieces.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband Donald Walls; grandson Donald Walls; daughter-in-law Theresa Walls; parents Cecil and Dorothy Burgess; and brother Wayne Burgess.
Betty was a 1956 graduate of Redlands High School and an active member of Banning Assembly of God for over 65 years, filling many roles. Along with running her own in-home daycare, Betty taught at Cherry Valley Brethren, San Gorgonio Child Care, and Pass Christian Pre-School then later retired from teaching at Childhelp Head Start in 2005.
While Betty held many roles throughout her lifetime her favorite role was being a grandma. She loved attending her grandchildren’s school and sporting events. Betty loved to be on the sidelines cheering on her grandkids. She loved her family more than anything and was the best mom and grandma not only to her biological family but also to many others. Betty loved unconditionally to all and was a friend to many. While Betty will be dearly missed, she is now in her eternal home.
A viewing for Betty Walls will be held Friday, April 8 at 4 p.m. at Weaver Mortuary, 1177 Beaumont Ave., Beaumont, CA 92223. Services will be held Saturday April 9 at 11 a.m., with a graveside service immediately following.
