Betty Sue Howe, age 87, passed away on June 2, in her home in Cherry Valley. Her memorial service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, July 2, at Calvary Chapel, 1780 Orchard Heights Ave., Beaumont.
She was born on Nov. 4, 1934, in Augusta, Kan. Ernie Norton and Ruby Alice Morrow were her parents, and she had one older sister, Connie. She loved growing up in the country and visiting her grandparent’s farm. At 14 years old her parents divorced and she moved to California with her mother.
They lived in Compton, and it was there that her mother remarried.
Sue graduated from high school and met her husband, George Howe in school. They married after high school and, soon after, George joined the Army. George was stationed at various locations until eventually settling down with their family in Anaheim.
Sue and George had three children: Michael, Debbie and Connie. In 1972, they decided to move to Cherry Valley. Michael and Connie moved with them, but Debbie stayed in Anaheim with her husband. Debbie had a baby boy, but unfortunately he only lived three days. Debbie had a heart condition and passed away a year after her baby.
George and Michael owned and operated George Howe and Son Masonry in Cherry Valley. Sue volunteered at the Veterans Hospital and worked as a church secretary.
Throughout the 1980s Sue and George enjoyed all of their grandbabies. Connie had Jeremy, and Michael had Celeste, Valen, Jenna and Leslee. She was a very loving grandma.
George passed away in 1999, and after that Sue’s daughter Connie and her grandson Jeremy’s family stayed very close. She was a great grandma to Riley Longan, Jaycee Nieman, Zephyr and Isla Ryan, Graham Villalobos and Sid Keigley.
