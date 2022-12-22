Betty Law was born Aug. 31,1953, in Forest, Miss., to Pearlie Ross and Robert Bland.
Pearlie would later move to California. During this time Betty attended Palm Springs High School, where she graduated in 1972.
As a teenager, she met the love of her life Larry Law.
Larry and Betty were together for 52 years and married for 47 years.
Larry served in the Army. This allowed Betty and her family to travel around the world.
Their union brought four children Katrina Brown, Kamesha Law, Keisha Law and Larry Cantu-Law.
Betty was preceded in death by her father Robert.
She leaves behind her mother, husband, four children, 10 grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.
Betty enjoyed spending time cooking, gardening, completing puzzles and entertaining.
A viewing will be held 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Dec. 29 at Wiefels and Son Memorial Chapel, 50 E. Nicolet St., Banning, and graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Dec. 30 at Riverside National Cemetery, 22495 Van Buren Blvd., Riverside.
