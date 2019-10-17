Betty June Taylor passed away on Oct. 10. She was born in Oakland.
She married a railroad man, Roger, and they moved to Southern California in 1950.
After raising two daughters, Taylor and her husband moved to Clearlake, Calif.
She worked as a speech aide and sign language interpreter for the Lake County School district.
Betty and Roger founded Anderson Marsh State Historic Park.
Betty also wrote up the furnishing plans for the park, and the Senate approved it and appointed her to purchase the furnishings.
Betty moved to Beaumont in 2007 after Roger died.
She is preceded in death by her husband Roger Taylor.
She is survived by two daughters, Charlen Taylor and Gale Taylor of Beaumont; grandson Teddy Taylor of Beaumont; granddaughter Mariah Cataline; great-grandson Anthony Cataline; great-granddaughter Aella Cataline — all of Sneedville, Tenn.
Memorial service date to be determined.
